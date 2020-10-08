Eluemunor (migraine) is not listed on Thursday's estimated injury report, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Eluemunor was forced out of the Patriots' Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs due to a migraine, but he's fully recovered. The 25-year-old will reprise his usual starting role for New England's game against the Broncos, which has been rescheduled for Monday night.

