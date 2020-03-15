Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Given original-round RFA tender
The Patriots assigned Eluemunor an original-round tender Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
New England traded a late-round draft pick for Eluemunor last season. Clearly pleased with his potential, the team is now trying to keep him around for at least a couple of more years.
