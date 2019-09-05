Eluemunor (undisclosed) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.

Eluemunor was traded from the Ravens to the Patriots in late August while dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he now looks to be fully healthy. The third-year pro projects to provide New England with key depth along the offensive line.

