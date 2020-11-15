Eluemunor (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old returned to practice this week and is back on the active roster after landing on injured reserve Oct. 21. Eluemunor should reclaim his starting post at right tackle for New England.
