Eluemunor (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots on Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Eluemunor suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and he'll now be forced to miss the next three games. As long as Eluemunor is sidelined due to injury, expect Justin Herron to take over as the team's starting right tackle.