Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Entrenched as Brady's backup

Garoppolo, who dealt with a minor leg-related injury during OTAs, is healthy for training camp, per the Patriots' official site.

As long as starter Tom Brady, who turns 40 on Aug. 3, remains healthy, Garoppolo will be entrenched as the Patriots' No. 2 signal-caller, while Jacoby Brissett slots in as the team's third QB. After an offseason that featured rumors the Patriots might consider dealing Garoppolo, it's clear that the 2014 second-rounder will remain with the franchise for at least 2017 season. Brady has a solid history in terms of durability (other than a torn ACL in 2008), but if Garoppolo is forced into action due an injury to his veteran counterpart, he'd gain immediate fantasy relevance while helming the Patriots' deep and talented offense.