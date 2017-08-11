Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Starts preseason strong
Garoppolo completed 22-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns while adding a three-yard carry in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.
Garoppolo worked until halfway through the third quarter before giving way to Jacoby Brissett. He was able to rack up excellent numbers in that span even with many offensive regulars joining starting quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline, tossing touchdowns to Austin Carr and K.J. Maye. Garoppolo's chances of supplanting Brady as the starter are about as good as those of a team coming back from a 28-3 deficit to win a Super Bowl, but stranger things have happened.
