Cardona tore a tendon in his foot against the Cardinals in Week 14 and gutted out this past Sunday's loss to Las Vegas. However, the issue has progressed to the point that the veteran will snap his 140-game streak of games played that dates back to 2015. Cardona is expected to recover by spring, but it's unclear who on New England will take over his long-snapper role for the remainder of this season.