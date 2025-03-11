The Patriots have discussed trading Milton and would like to send him to the right situation to continue his development, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Milton was drafted by the Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt regime in New England last year, and both coaches have since been fired. On Monday, the Patriots signed Joshua Dobbs to serve as Drake Maye's veteran backup, leaving Milton the odd man out in New England. Milton saw extensive action in Week 18 last season and completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 10 times for 16 yards and an additional score, leading the Patriots to an upset win over the Bills and knocking New England out of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft. Milton has loads of upside and a rocket arm and could probably fetch a mid-round pick.