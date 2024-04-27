The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

The Tennessee signal-caller predictably wowed folks with a bazooka of an arm during throwing drills at the NFL Scouting Combine and ran a respectable 4.62-second 40-yard dash time at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, but he didn't carve out a full-time starting role until his sixth collegiate season in 2023. Even then, Milton failed to put up eye-popping stats in an offense in which Hendon Hooker had been a Heisman Trophy contender one year prior. Milton is the definition of a project at the quarterback position, and if he's unable to beat out Bailey Zappe for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round pick Drake Maye, Milton could be converted to tight end, where he might profile as an interesting prospect thanks to his size and athleticism.