The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

The Packers often would take quarterbacks scattered throughout Day 3 of drafts during Eliot Wolf's time with the organization, but after taking Drake Maye No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's probably a silly endeavor to add Milton to the mix, especially given his clearly unrefined tools. The Tennessee quarterback predictably wowed folks with a bazooka of an arm during throwing drills at the NFL Combine and ran a respectable 4.62 at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, but he only managed to carve out a starting spot in his sixth collegiate season, and even then failed to put up eye-popping stats in an offense that nearly saw Hendon Hooker garner Heisman honors the year prior. Milton is the definition of a project at the quarterback position, and even if that paid off, it would come at the expense of the team's supposed blue chipper of the new post-Bill Belichick regime.