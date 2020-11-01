site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Joe Thuney: All set for Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
Thuney (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Buffalo.
Thuney earned the questionable tag after practicing as a limited participant all week, but he's ready to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The 27-year-old should take up his usual starting post at left guard for the
