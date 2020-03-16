Patriots' Joe Thuney: Franchise tag on tap
The Patriots are in line to place their franchise tag on Thuney, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
The report notes that year's franchise tag for guards topped $14 million, with the looming the move ensuring that the Patriots will retain a key cog on their offensive line. If he had reached free agency, Thuney would have been considered the top guard available on the open market.
