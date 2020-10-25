site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Joe Thuney: Injures ankle in loss
Thuney suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.
Thuney will attempt to return to action against the Bills on Nov. 1. He plays a key depth role along the offensive line.
