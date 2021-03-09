The Patriots aren't using a franchise tag on Thuney, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thuney played out 2020 under a franchise tag for $14.8 million, and a repeat would've required a 20 percent raise to $17.7 million. The Patriots could still re-sign their reliable left guard, but they're better prepared for his potential departure after acquiring OT Trent Brown in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday -- a move that could set the stage for Isaiah Wynn or Michael Onwenu to slide inside to left guard. Thuney has started all 80 of the Patriots' regular-season games since they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.