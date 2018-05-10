Patriots' Joe Thuney: Preparing for foot surgery
Thuney is expected to undergo foot surgery in the near future, though the Patriots are optimistic it will not affect his availability for the 2018 season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Thuney has been a valuable piece in the New England offensive scheme, especially in terms of continuity, missing only a combined nine snaps over the past two seasons. The third-round pick won't be available for OTAs, but should be ready for the regular season as long as he can remain free of setbacks. Should anything with Thuney's procedure not go as planned, first-round pick Isaiah Wynn could factor in the mix earlier than expected, with Ted Karras and Luke Bowanko representing other potential in-house options.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...