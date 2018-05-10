Thuney is expected to undergo foot surgery in the near future, though the Patriots are optimistic it will not affect his availability for the 2018 season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Thuney has been a valuable piece in the New England offensive scheme, especially in terms of continuity, missing only a combined nine snaps over the past two seasons. The third-round pick won't be available for OTAs, but should be ready for the regular season as long as he can remain free of setbacks. Should anything with Thuney's procedure not go as planned, first-round pick Isaiah Wynn could factor in the mix earlier than expected, with Ted Karras and Luke Bowanko representing other potential in-house options.