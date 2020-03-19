Play

Thuney has signed his franchise tender with the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With that, the Patriots' left guard is slated to earn $14.781 million this coming season. The team could also look to extend, or even deal Thuney, but as it stands the 2016 third-rounder is in line to remain a vital cog on New England's offensive line in 2020.

