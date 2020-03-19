Patriots' Joe Thuney: Signs franchise tender
Thuney has signed his franchise tender with the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
With that, the Patriots' left guard is slated to earn $14.781 million this coming season. The team could also look to extend, or even deal Thuney, but as it stands the 2016 third-rounder is in line to remain a vital cog on New England's offensive line in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...