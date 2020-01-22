Play

Williams was arrested in Tennessee on Jan. 17 for speeding and drug charges, Caroline Sutton of News 5 Nashville reports.

Williams was pulled over for speeding in Tennessee when police officers found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. The Patriots are aware of the situation but won't comment at this time, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. The 2019 second-round pick played in nine games for the Patriots this season.

