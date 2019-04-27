Patriots' Joejuan Williams: Headed to New England
The Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 45th overall.
Williams has an unconventional build at corner (6-foot-4, 211 pounds), and he amplified the concerns that come with that by running just a 4.64-second 40. Vanderbilt didn't exactly possess a shutdown pass defense, either, so Williams doesn't really project as a consistent man coverage option at corner. He might be viewed as a candidate for safety snaps or some other sub-package function, but it would probably take some accommodation to turn him into a three-down player at corner.
