Williams (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported earlier Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Williams had suffered the injury and would be out for the season, making his move to IR a formality. The 2019 second round selection has been a depth piece in the secondary for the Patriots playing 12 games last season, recording 21 tackles and five passes defensed. With Malcolm Butler (undisclosed) also landing on IR today, there is new opportunity in the Patriots' secondary during camp.