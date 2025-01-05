Slye made all three of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts during the Patriots' 23-16 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Slye hadn't attempted a field goal in the Patriots' last two games entering Week 18, but he was kept busy Sunday as backup quarterback Joe Milton led New England on five scoring drives. All three of Slye's field-goal attempts came in the second half, with his 43 and 50-yard field goals in the fourth quarter extending the Patriots' lead. Slye will finish the 2024 regular season having made 26 of 33 field-goal attempts (78.8 percent) and 25 of 26 extra-point tries. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in May of 2024 and will enter the offseason as a free agent.