Slye converted all three of his extra-point attempts in New England's 24-21 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Slye did not attempt a field goal Sunday for just the second time this season as all three of the Patriots' scoring drives resulted in touchdowns. Slye was a fairly accurate kicker through the first 11 games of the regular season, going 19-for-22 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on extra-point tries over that span. He's made all seven of his extra-point attempts in his last four games, but across that span he's also gone 4-for-8 on field-goal attempts, with two of those misses coming from within 50 yards. Slye and the Patriots head back to New England for Week 17 to host the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 28.