Slye missed his only field-goal attempt but converted his only extra-point try during Sunday's 34-15 loss at Miami.

Slye's only shot at a field goal in Week 12 came towards the end of the first quarter, and he drove the 45-yard kick off the right upright. He has now missed a kick in three of his last four games heading into a Week 13 matchup versus the Colts.

