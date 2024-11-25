Slye missed his only field-goal attempt but converted his only extra-point try during Sunday's 34-15 loss at Miami.
Slye's only shot at a field goal in Week 12 came towards the end of the first quarter, and he drove the 45-yard kick off the right upright. He has now missed a kick in three of his last four games heading into a Week 13 matchup versus the Colts.
More News
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Hits three field goals in loss•
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Perfect versus Bears•
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Misses valuable opportunity Sunday•
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Quiet day in Week 8 win•
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Not heavily involved in loss•
-
Patriots' Joey Slye: Not a big factor Sunday•