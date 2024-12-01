Slye went 3-for-5 on field-goal tries while making his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

Slye began his day with three straight field-goal makes from 35 yards, 31 yards and 54 yards versus Indianapolis. He then missed a chip-shot 25-yarder on the team's final possession of the first half before later missing a nearly impossible 68-yard attempt to end the game. The kicker has now made 22 of 28 field-goal tries while going 17-for-18 on PATs in 2024.