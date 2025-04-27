Romo will face competition from rookie sixth-round pick Andres Borregales during the preseason and training camp, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports.
Any time a team uses a draft pick on a kicker, they typically become the favorite to win the job out of training camp. Romo played four games with the Vikings last year and hit 11 of 12 field goals, including five of six tries from beyond 40 yards. However, Borregales was automatic in college and showed range with multiple boots from beyond 50 yards.
