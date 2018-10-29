Patriots' John Simon: Active for Monday's affair
Simon (shoulder) will suit up for Monday's game against the Bills.
Simon was not listed on the Patriots' injury report prior to kickoff indicating that he'll be ready for the divisional affair. The Ohio State product has missed most of October but should re-assume his role as a depth outside linebacker moving forward.
More News
-
Patriots' John Simon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Forced to sit out Sunday night•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Posts sack Sunday•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Signing with New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8