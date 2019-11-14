Play

Simon was added to the Patriots' injury report Thursday with an elbow issue, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Simon was still able to get in a limited practice Thursday, but his status bears watching. Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise would be the likely recipients of extra playing time if the former Buckeye can't go.

