Simon had three tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Monday's win over the Jets.

The New England defense terrorized QB Sam Darnold all night, and Simon contributed to that on the second play of the second quarter with a strip sack. The 29-year-old has 19 tackles (10 solo), three sacks and an interception this season, but he's totaled only 57 defensive snaps over the last three games.