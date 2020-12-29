site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' John Simon: Good to go Monday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 28, 2020
Simon (hamstring) is active for Monday's game against the Bills.
The 30-year-old suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Dolphins but won't miss any additional time. Simon has 49 tackles (32 solo) two sacks and three passes defensed through 14 games this season.
