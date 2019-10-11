Simon notched two tackles (both solo), one defended pass and one interception during Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants.

Simon recorded the second interception of his seven-year career Thursday. After being held off the stat sheet Week 5 against Washington, Simon has managed to bounce back to his usual disruptive level. He'll benefit from an extended rest period before the Patriots face the Jets in Week 7.

