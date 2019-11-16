Play

The Patriots have listed Simon (elbow) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Simon was added to the Patriots' injury report on Thursday after a limited practice session. He remained limited Friday and will now be a game-time decision on Sunday. Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise would be in line for extra work if he ends up being unable to play.

