Patriots' John Simon: Notches sack Week 2
Simon racked up one solo tackle, one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
Simon managed to make a disruptive impact Week 2 despite playing just 34 percent (21 snaps) of New England's snaps on defense. He'll attempt to keep his momentum up heading into Sunday's tilt against the Jets.
