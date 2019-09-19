Play

Simon racked up one solo tackle, one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Simon managed to make a disruptive impact Week 2 despite playing just 34 percent (21 snaps) of New England's snaps on defense. He'll attempt to keep his momentum up heading into Sunday's tilt against the Jets.

