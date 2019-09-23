Simon made five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Simon posted a sack in Week 2, and he followed that up with a solid tackle count. The 28-year-old defensive end was never a consistent pass rusher, however, as he never posted more than five sacks in any of his previous six seasons.

