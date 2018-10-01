Simon recorded five tackles (two solo), including a sack in Sunday's 38-7 win over Miami.

Simon's stat line is impressive, especially considering he signed with New England last week and was only on the field for 20 defensive snaps. He saw some additional work after Elandon Roberts exited with an undisclosed injury. Simon could see more snaps against the Colts in Week 5 if Roberts is held out or limited.

More News
Our Latest Stories