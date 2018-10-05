Patriots' John Simon: Questionable to return with shoulder injury
Simon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts with a shoulder injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Simon's injury will hurt New England's depth at linebacker. Kyle Van Noy may be asked to fill in for Simon on special teams as long as he is out.
