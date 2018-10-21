Patriots' John Simon: Ruled out Sunday
Simon (shoulder) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Simon was originally listed as questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. The 28-year-old will miss his second straight game after suffering the shoulder injury against the Colts in Week 5.
