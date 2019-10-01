Simon recorded six tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Simon was constant disrupter on the field Sunday, as he tied for the second-most tackles on the team. Couple that with a sack and a pivotal third-down goal line tackle and it may have been Simon's best performance of the year. He'll look to keep up the level of play this Sunday against the Redskins.