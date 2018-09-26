Simon signed a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Simon lands in New England after being released by Indianapolis in the beginning of the regular season. The veteran defensive end is expected to serve as a linebacker in the Patriots' defensive scheme, providing depth to the team with Ja'Whaun Bentley (undisclosed) having been placed on injured reserve. Simon will serve as a depth and special teams player.

