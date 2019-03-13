Simon agreed to terms Wednesday with the Patriots on a two-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simon was cut by the Colts ahead of last season but performed well upon landing a part-time role with the Patriots in late September. He played in 11 games in 2018, accumulating 17 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks. Look for the Ohio State product to again have a role in the Patriots' edge-rushing rotation while also logging snaps on special teams.

