Patriots' John Simon: Staying in New England
Simon agreed to terms Wednesday with the Patriots on a two-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Simon was cut by the Colts ahead of last season but performed well upon landing a part-time role with the Patriots in late September. He played in 11 games in 2018, accumulating 17 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks. Look for the Ohio State product to again have a role in the Patriots' edge-rushing rotation while also logging snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Patriots' John Simon: Active for Monday's affair•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Forced to sit out Sunday night•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' John Simon: Posts sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...