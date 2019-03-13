Patriots' John Simon: Staying with Patriots
Simon is expected to re-sign an undisclosed contract with New England on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Simon was cut by the Colts early in the season, but impressed with the Patriots, accumulating 17 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks in just 11 games in 2018. The Ohio State product should resume his role as a depth linebacker and contribute on special teams in 2019.
