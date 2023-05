The Patriots confirmed the signing of Lumpkin as an undrafted free agent Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots' tight end corps is currently led by Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, but Lumpkin will have a chance to compete with Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington for a depth role behind the top duo. If he sticks, the 6-5, 265-pounder out of Louisiana has the size and physicality to potentially carve out a role as a blocker with New England.