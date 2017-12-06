Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Re-signs with New England
The Patriots and Freeny agreed to a contract Wednesday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Freeny, who previously appeared in 18 regular-season contests with the Patriots over the past two seasons before being released in September, will offer the team some experienced depth at outside linebacker, an area of need with Kyle Van Noy (calf) and Trevor Reilly (concussion) uncertain to play Sunday against the Dophins. With the Patriots needing to clear a roster spot next week once tight end Rob Gronkowski completes a one-game suspension, Freeny could be sent back to the free-agent pool in the near future.
