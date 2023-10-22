Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The cornerback was listed as questionable after missing practice early in the week and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Jones returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Saints but then injured his knee a week later. The eighth-year pro has started all three games in which he's been available.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Considered questionable•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Practices Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable for Week 6•