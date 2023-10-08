Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The cornerback missed the Patriots' last three games with an ankle injury. Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being listed as questionable Friday. The eighth-year pro has 17 starts since the beginning of the 2022 season.
