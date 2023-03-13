Jones and the Patriots are in agreement on a two-year contract, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After the Patriots decided not to franchise tag Jones last week, the team and the cornerback are set to keep Jones in town for a couple more seasons. The 29-year-old played in 16 games last season, recording a career-high four interceptions, 11 pass deflections and three forced fumbles while also recording 69 tackles. Jones has quickly blossomed into being one of the league's best at his position and the Patriots are certainly satisfied to have secured him moving forward.