Jones (shoulder) was on the field during the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October but has been progressing well. A more formal update on his health should be available during OTAs, which begin in late May. Prior to going down, Jones posted 20 tackles and one interceptions across six games and was a key member of the Patriots' secondary.
