Jones (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was added to the injury report Thursday after a limited practice, and the starting cornerback could be in danger of sitting out Sunday night's game against the Dolphins. If Jones is unable to suit up, the tall task of slowing down standout wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will get even tougher for New England.
