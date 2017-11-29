Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Career-high nine tackles
Jones had a nine solo tackles and his first career sack against the Dolphins on Sunday.
While Eric Rowe (groin) has sat out, Jones has had ample opportunities to prove his worth, one season removed from making the team as an undrafted rookie. The Auburn product has 14 solo tackles over the last two games now, and if Rowe misses another matchup against the Bills in Week 13, Jones will have another chance for a high-caliber performance.
