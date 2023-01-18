Jones recorded 69 tackles (56 solo), four interceptions and scored a touchdown while playing in 16 games during the 2022 season.

Jones had the best season of his career, as he led the team in interceptions, pass deflections and forced fumbles all of which were new career highs for him. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 2016 undrafted free agent has earned himself a pay day from either the Patriots or another team.