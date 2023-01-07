Jones (chest) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Bills.
Jones popped up with a chest injury Wednesday that left him limited for each practice ahead of this crucial Week 18 matchup. The nature and severity of this issue are still unknown, so it will be worth monitoring his status on New England's final inactives list released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 pm E.T. kickoff. With fellow starting cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) also questionable to play, the Patriots could once again have to rely on Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant to play significant roles against Buffalo's premier passing attack.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Eight stops in loss•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Registers six stops Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Notches eight stops•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Season-high seven tackles in loss•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Set to play Week 11•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Sits out practice•